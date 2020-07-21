Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

