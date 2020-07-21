Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

