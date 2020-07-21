Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $296.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.11 million. Spire reported sales of $321.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. Spire’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.04. 17,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,191. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

