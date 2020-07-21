Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. 8,830,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,802,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

