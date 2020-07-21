Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. 839,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

