Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $171.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

