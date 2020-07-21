Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The firm has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

