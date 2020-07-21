Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 248,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,523. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

