Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 7,457 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 83,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,992. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

