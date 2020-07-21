Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

NYSE ITW traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.