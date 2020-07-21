Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75.
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.
About Eli Lilly And Co
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.
