Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $11.26 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.83. 6,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

