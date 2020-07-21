Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $219,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

