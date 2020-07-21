Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $230,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $135.60. 63,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.