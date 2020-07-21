Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $379,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.60.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

