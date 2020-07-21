Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $637,000 in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.16. 80,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $224.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

