Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.32. 266,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,710. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

