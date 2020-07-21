Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.91. The company had a trading volume of 186,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.