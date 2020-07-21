Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 809 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $769,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 36.8% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $11.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.92. The stock had a trading volume of 90,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.