Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 951,326 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 289,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 69,771,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,339,856. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

