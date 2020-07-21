Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 951,326 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 289,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 69,771,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,339,856. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit