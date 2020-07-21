Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $329,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

