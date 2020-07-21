Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. 836,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,442,757. The company has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

