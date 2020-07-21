Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $82,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,799.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 224,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,353. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.67 and a beta of 1.42. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

