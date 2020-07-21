Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $66.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.72 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Talend reported sales of $60.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $271.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $274.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.11 million, with estimates ranging from $296.20 million to $312.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,452 shares in the company, valued at $21,439,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talend by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 317,195 shares during the period. Dumont Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Talend by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.64. 5,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.