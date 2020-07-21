Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. 114,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

