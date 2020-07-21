Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $707.19.

Shares of TSLA traded down $76.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,566.30. The company had a trading volume of 599,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,491. The firm has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $775.61. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.