Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.14-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26-3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.50. 343,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.