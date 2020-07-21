Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,228 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

AVGO traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

