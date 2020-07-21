Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVDA traded up $12.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $420.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

