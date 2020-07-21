Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day moving average of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

