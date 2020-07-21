Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 6,953 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 346,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

NYSE HD traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $260.17. 2,449,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

