TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $16.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.
Shares of TPH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
