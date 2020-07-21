U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,836,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,377. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

