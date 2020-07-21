U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

USB traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,377. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

