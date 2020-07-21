United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 7.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.