USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $266.10 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Crex24, Korbit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.02612994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,118,038,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,141,274 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, CPDAX, OKEx, Korbit, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Crex24, Kucoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

