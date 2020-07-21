Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 105,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.43. The company had a trading volume of 111,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,566. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

