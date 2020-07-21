Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. 141,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,567. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

