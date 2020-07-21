Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. 6,582,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

