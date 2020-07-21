Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 436,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,516. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

