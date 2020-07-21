Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $172.33. 438,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

