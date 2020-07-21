Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.