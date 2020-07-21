Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Price Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,593,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

