Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.71. 214,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.