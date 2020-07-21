Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

