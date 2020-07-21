Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.44. 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit