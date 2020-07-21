Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

