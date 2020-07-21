Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.07. 1,923,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

