Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.30. 132,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,906. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

