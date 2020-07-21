Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 130,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,906. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.